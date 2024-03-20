IN A VIOLENT NATURE Official Trailer: Chris Nash's "Genre-Redefining Zombie-Slasher" is Coming For You

By all accounts In A Violent Nature, the feature film debut from writer/director Chris Nash, is a game changer, a single film that revolutionizes the slasher genre. One of the buzziest titles to come out of Sundance this year we're pleased as punch that Nash and company garnered this much praise for their little Canadian horror flick.

It's no wonder that it was picked up so quick and that the fine folks at IFC Films and Shudder will be releasing it, starting in cinemas on May 31st. No official word on when Shudder will stream it. But the trailer is here and if you want a sense as to how hard Nash goes with In A Violent Nature then skip to the bottom right away.

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back - along with anyone in his way.

Our own Mel was the lucky stiff who caught In A Violent Nature when it screened at Sundance earlier this year. He added his voice to the number of glowing reviews, touting Nash's horror flick as one of the next, best flicks to come out this year, a "Genre-Redefining Zombie-Slasher".

Nash brilliantly blends European Art/Horror Cinema, video-game aesthetics, and next-level practical effects that would make the grandfathers of gore, Tom Savini, Greg Nicotero, and Howard Berger, unapologetically and/or unironically applaud their efforts.

In A Violent Nature stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor. It was produced by Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer.