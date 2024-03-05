ESCAPE Exclusive Clip: "We Need To Gather Information"

Best friends Carla and Tamsin, embark on a serene island vacation seeking relaxation and adventure. Their idyllic getaway takes an ominous turn when a ruthless criminal gang kidnaps them. As the gang soon discovers, they have gravely underestimated the strength and determination of these two women. What was meant to be an easy score becomes a high-stakes game of survival, as Carla and Tamsin turn the tables on their captors, transforming a vacation nightmare into a gripping tale of empowerment, resilience, and unexpected retribution.

Howard J Ford's thriller, Escape, is coming to VOD and Digital on March 15th from Saban Films. An exclusive clip has been passed along to us, which we are sharing with you today. You will find it, and the trailer, down below a director's statement from Ford.

I want Escape to be an outrageous visceral blast and at the same time total 'Escape-Ism". I want audiences to go on this extremely visual journey with these young women - first on a beautiful vacation - then into the harsh desert - underground at the mercy of their kidnappers and then feel their every move and horrific plight as they do all they can to escape their heinous traffickers, This is all about those girls kicking ass, fighting back and not taking it lying down!

I actually think women can be a lot stronger than men in certain situations and I wanted to show that strength and resourcefulness, especially when faced with a life-or-death decision.

In talking to my female friends over the years, I found it incredulous that pretty much every one of them had had some kind of unwanted attention from a predatory male of some kind. I've also been around conversations with men where women are out of earshot and heard unrepeatable conversations where ladies or parts thereof are 'rated out of 10' and all sorts of things like that - some men are perfectly decent of course but I felt my 'bad guys' had to be the absolute worst and I took 'bar talk' into the realms of these criminals and their activities and as such of course that means they deserve the absolute worst acts of revenge upon them!