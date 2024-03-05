Crowdfund This! Takeuchi Tetsuro & Guitar Wolf Want To Make WILD ZERO 2!

There is perhaps no band on Earth that more completely embodies the rock 'n' roll spirit than Japan's Guitar Wolf. The most powerful of power trios has been kicking ass around the world for decades, but for film fans, their moment was in 1999, with the release of their genre-bending classic, Wild Zero.

Written and directed by Takeuchi Tetsuro, Wild Zero pitted Guitar Wolf against aliens and zombies hellbent on taking over the planet. However, as crazy as that sounds, it was only the beginning of one of cinema's greatest achievements. Now, twenty five years later, Tetsuro and the boys are revving up to take another crack at it and they need our help.

Interested in making Wild Zero 2 a reality? Check out the link below, and if you're wondering what's in it for you besides having a hand in bringing this madness into being, this is Kickstarter, so there are perks and perks and perks! Among the perks, a zombiefied YOU in the movie! That's pretty cool.

The Kickstarter campaign launches on March 10th, but you can visit the link below to set your self a reminder if you want to be the first zombie in line when the gates open.

Wild Zero 2! Rock 'n' Roll! Aroo!!