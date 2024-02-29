DADDY: Sci-Fi Comedy Acquired by Anchor Bay Entertainment

Four men attend a government retreat to prove that they have what it takes to become fathers.

The founders of the revitalized Anchor Bay Entertainment, Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz, have acquired the worldwide rights to the award-winning sci-fi film DADDY, which will have its release later this year.

DADDY has been an official selection at numerous film festivals including Dances With Films, the Oxford Film Festival and the Rhode Island Film Festival. It won Best Film at the 2023 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival and was a Marquee Film at the 2023 Cinequest Film Festival.

“DADDY had been on our radar since its festival run,” says Zambeck. “It fits in line with our vision for Anchor Bay, and redefines preconceived notions of both science fiction and comedy. We’re thrilled to share this brilliant, poignant film with audiences around the world.”

Co-written and co-directed by Neal Kelley and Jono Sherman in their feature debut, the film stars Yuriy Sardarov (“Chicago Fire,” Argo, The Ides of March), Jacqueline Toboni (“The L Word: Generation Q,” “Easy,” “Grimm”), Pomme Koch (“WeCrashed,” The Band's Visit) and Britt Baron (“GLOW,” “The Thing About Harry”).

In a dystopian society where the state has the power to determine who can and cannot father children, four men in DADDY attend a government-mandated retreat in the remote mountains of California. When the men show up to their retreat site, only to find no guide or instructions waiting for them, they are left to their own devices and must prove to themselves —and each other— that they have what it takes to become fathers.

The movie was produced by Sophia Kalin (The Guilty), Albee Zhang (Beneath the Banyan Tree) along with Kelley and Sherman under their Twnshp Pictures banner. It was executive produced by Nate Nemon.

Zambeck and Katz of Anchor Bay Entertainment negotiated the deal with Sean Pope, partner at Ramo Law PC on behalf of the filmmakers.