DADDY: Introducing The Dark Dramady, Where The Future is Fatherhood

Four men attend a government retreat to prove that they have what it takes to become fathers.

We have a trailer and small gallery of stills to share with you today. Check them out below the official announcement.

Childhood Best Friends Neal Kelley & Jono Sherman To Premiere Dystopian Dark Dramedy DADDY Online and In Person at Cinejoy: Cinequest Virtual Festival and Oxford Film Festival

-Both Film Festivals kick off on March 1st, 2023-

Friends since they were 13 years old growing up in Michigan, directors Neal Kelley & Jono Sherman bring their unique blend of sardonic humor and dystopian dread to their directorial debut DADDY, set to World premiere as part of the Cinejoy: Cinequest virtual festival exclusively on March 2nd, 6:00 p.m. PST online and in person as part of the renowned Oxford Film Festival, screening on Saturday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m.

Written, directed, produced by, and starring the duo of Kelley and Sherman, they have brought together a team of long-time Michigan filmmaking co-horts for a truly original cinematic experience.

In a dystopian society where the state has the power to determine who can and cannot father children, four men attend a government sanctioned retreat in the remote mountains of California. When they show up at the site, only to find no guide or instructions waiting for them, they are left to their own devices and must prove to themselves—and each other—that they have what it takes to become fathers.

“We’re so excited to kick-off our festival run with Cinequest and Oxford. Both have long championed independent voices and first time filmmakers like ourselves. Inspired by the confusion and isolation of our current times, we are excited for audiences to experience Daddy, a dark comedy set in a world not unlike ours – filled with false climaxes, paranoid conspiracies, and ridiculous, dangerous men.”

The film co-stars Jacqueline Toboni (The L Word: Generation Q, Grimm), Yuriy Sardarov (Chicago Fire, Argo, The Rookie), Britt Baron (Glow) and Pomme Koch (WeCrashed, The Band's Visit).