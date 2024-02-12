COBWEB Exclusive Clip: Kim Jee-woon's "Genre-Defying Drama" Out Now

Kim Jee-woon's Cobweb is now out in cinemas and on VOD platforms and if you needed a little more incentive to catch after opening weekend we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. "Described as an experimental and genre-defying drama shot entirely on sound stages in support of a film-within-a-film narrative". We all love film-within-a-film kinds of movies, don't we?

COBWEB—the newest collaboration between visionary Korean director Kim Jee-woon (I SAW THE DEVIL) and award-winning actor Song Kang–ho (PARASITE) releases in theaters and on VOD platforms on February 9th. COBWEB is Kim Jee–woon’s meta-commentary on filmmaking, examining the “hilarious and tragic struggles” of Director Kim (Song Kang-ho) as he labors to reshoot his completed film ‘Cobweb’ in 1970s Korea. As chaos and turmoil grip the set with interference from the censorship authorities, and actors and producers’ complaints over the re-written ending become unignorable, the harsh conditions of reality test Director Kim as he pushes himself to the brink for his self-proclaimed masterpiece. Positing the meanings of creativity and cinema, Korean auteur Kim Jee-woon “wanted to ask the meaning of Director Kim’s lonely and solitary struggle within this uncaring, gloomy, and pressure-filled world—after all, to make a film is to look back on one’s life.”

The scene takes place very early on in the story but sets up the premise for the rest of the movie. We have also included the trailer and a small gallery of stills.