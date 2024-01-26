YOU'LL NEVER FIND ME Trailer: Shudder's Paranoid Chamber Chiller Streaming This March

When an isolated man living at the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman seeking shelter from a violent storm. As the savage storm worsens, these solitary souls begin to feel threatened - but who should really be afraid?

Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell's Australian psychological thriller-horror, You'll Never Find Me, is headed to Shudder on March 22nd. Jordan Cowan (Wolf Creek 2) and Brendan Rock (Danger 5) star.

After having its world premiere in the midnight section of Tribeca it seems to have all but wrapped up its festival run with one more stop over in the UK at Glasgow FrightFest early in March.

Shudder premiered the trailer for You'll Never Find Me yesterday. You will find it and a small gallery of stills below.