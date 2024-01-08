DISAPPEAR COMPLETELY Trailer Premiere: Lose Your Senses With This Mexican Supernatural Thriller

Santiago Mendoza is the best tabloid crime photographer in Mexico City, but his profession has made him insensitive and incapable of showing affection to his wife Marcela. One night, Santiago intercepts an emergency call and despite the police's warnings, he infiltrates a disturbing crime scene. Soon after, he begins to suffer a mysterious illness that makes him lose, one by one, his five senses. Without knowing what's wrong with him or why, Santiago must find a solution to this affliction, before the world he knows disappears completely.

Luis Javier Henaine's supernatural thriller, Disappear Completely (Desaparecer por Completo), is coming to theaters in Mexico in March. Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere for you today the trailer for their film. Check it out, down below, along with a small gallery of stills from the pic.

Disappear Completely had its world premiere at Fantastic Film Festival, was an officila selection of the Morelia International Film Festival where it had its national premiere, and won a Bronze Skull at Morbido Film Fest.

In a statement, provided from Henaine, he writes,

"Desaparecer por Completo" is my third feature film, switching from comedy to explore new territory with a Supernatural Thriller that delves into two very important aspects of Mexican Culture - Nota Roja (Tabloid Crime Journalism) and Brujeria (Witchcraft) - both of which are a reflection of my country by way of our superstitions and the lack of sensitivity that we've become used to in our daily lives. Though ultimately, the film is a very intimate and personal drama about a photographer with artistic ambitions, who struggles to find balance between his career and his marriage, while taking "life" for granted.

Desaparecer por Completo is scheduled to release in cinemas across Mexico in March. When we learn of Canadian and American distribution we will let you know.