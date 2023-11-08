MAD CATS Trailer: Watch Reiki Tsuno's Action Comedy on Midnight Pulp Soon

A crazy mix of comedy and action, Mad Cats tells the story of Taka (Sho Mineo), a shiftless young man, who sets off on a quest to find his missing brother Mune (So Yamanaka). Teaming up with a quirky new friend, Takezo (Yuya Matsuura) and an edgy, mysterious young woman of action (Ayane) along the way, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious, pistol-packing monster cats who look like women determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners.

Reiki Tsuno's Slamdance and Fantasia 2023 official selection Mad Cats will make its exclusive streaming premiere on Midnight Pulp November 21st. The trailer and poster arrived today. Check out the trailer down below.

Mad Cats when it played at Fantaspoa earlier this year. I like it, quite a bit. As I was watching the trailer I was laughing even now at some of the gags in those two minutes.

Mad Cats is a delightful action comedy, a simple story from writer/director Reiki Tsuno who makes his feature-length debut. Packed with brawls, chases, and gunfights there is no shortage of set pieces that are sure to impress action cinema fans. Complimenting those scenes is the quiet understated humor that we have come to expect from the Japanese. It is humor at a ten delivered at an energy level of about a content three. Mad Cats is stacked with laugh-out-loud moments due to the sheer absurdity in many moments and events throughout the story.