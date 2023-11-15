MAD CATS Exclusive Clip: The Sword Girl

It says something when I can post a clip to a movie I saw some time ago and that clip elicits an emotional response from that first time seeing it, and still make me laugh at it. This exclusive clip from Reiki Tsuno's action comedy Mad Cats has done just that.

One of the strictly comedic moments in the story I recall that this clip takes place early on when Taka infiltrates the lair of the titular Mad Cats following instructions he received anonymously on a cassette tape. There he meets one of the many Mad Cats, each unique in their choice of weapons. As the title of the article indicates this is the Sword Girl.

What's in the box, you may ask? Well, you're just going to have to watch the movie next week. Or, pay closer attention to the trailer which we have also posted below.

A crazy mix of comedy and action, Mad Cats tells the story of Taka (Sho Mineo), a shiftless young man, who sets off on a quest to find his missing brother Mune (So Yamanaka). Teaming up with a quirky new friend, Takezo (Yuya Matsuura) and an edgy, mysterious young woman of action (Ayane) along the way, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious, pistol-packing monster cats who look like women determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners.