BAD CGI GATOR Trailer: Relishing Bad Computer FX in Full Moon's Horror Comedy

Six college grads on Spring Break get a cabin in the swamplands of Georgia. Once there, they decide to throw their school laptops in a backyard lake in an act of youthful defiance, which unknowingly turns a lurking alligator into the dreaded and insatiable… Bad CGI Gator!

Used to be that filmmakers would hide behind their budget, we got the best effects we could with the limited amount of money we had. But what if you made that your whole schtick? Well, then you get a movie like Bad CGI Gator.

Bad CGI Gator will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Directed by Danny Draven and written by Zalman Band, son of cult cinema hero Charles Band,will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and FullMoonfeatures.com on November 24th. The trailer dropped yesterday. Yes, it's totally the tone and quality you think it is going to be.

As per Charles Band,

“I’ve long been against the overuse of CGI in genre films, and in many ways, this movie is a fun, tongue-in-cheek antidote to that. When done right, CGI is a great tool to accent special effects. When done wrong…well, we get BAD CGI GATOR! Get ready!”

The trailer and a quad of stills follow.