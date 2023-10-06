THE WEEDHACKER MASSACRE: Exclusive Preview, TCM's Allen Danziger And John Dugan to Star in Indie Horror

Protected from bullets and a large rock by his beautiful thick head of hair ten years ago, a survivor of gruesome murders must regain his memory to save his beautiful girlfriend (not really his girlfriend) from the killer.

Here is one for all you lovers of independent horror cinema. Very independent. Allen Danziger and John Dugan, two stars from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will star in the indie horror flick, The Weedhacker Massacre. Get it? From Chainsaw to Weedhacker, because it’s going to be a dark comedy/horror?

I’ll let myself out.

The dark comedy/horror flick is set to be filmed in the Spring of 2024. The Weedhacker Massacre was created by Danziger who will also be an executive producer for the pic. The movie was written and produced by Ray Spivey and will be directed by Jody Stelzig. Bobbie Grace from Fear the Walking Dead is also set to star.

A second breakdown that was passed along provides more detail about the plot.

The WeedHacker Massacre is a dark comedy/horror movie about college student Willie Wonder who drove 13 coeds to the Earth Wind Music Fest in Red Eye, the illegal weed capital of Texas. Protected by his amazing Jheri-Curl hair, Willie survives a murderous night after being shot in the head.

Thirteen coeds and a psycho killer? Color us interested. A preview clip has been sent to us to share with you today. Again, this is very independent and we think it more or less conveys the tone of the film rather than what the flick will look like in the end.