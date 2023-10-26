FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Review: Too Much Trauma Drama, Not Enough Horror

Trauma and horror (and vice versa) have been practically synonymous for the better part of a decade, if not longer.

But tip the scales too far in one direction (i.e., trauma) without giving audiences what they both want and expect (i.e., horror) and the subpar, underwhelming result looks, sounds, and feels unmistakably like Five Nights at Freddy’s, the supposedly anticipated adaptation of the indie videogame series created by Scott Cawthon in 2014.



Filled with far more misses than hits horror-wise, Five Nights at Freddy’s opens promisingly in media res, as an unnamed security guard desperately scrambles through movie-sized vents, seemingly escaping whatever’s pursuing him before finding his one and only exit blocked. It’s not long before he’s strapped down and confronting an angry-looking animatronic head filled with buzzing, spinning mini-saws. The PG-13 rating, though, means audiences don’t see what happens next, leaving his fate and what happens to his remains up to their imaginations.



Five Nights at Freddy’s stops abruptly there, though, to play catch-up with the ostensible protagonist, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a twenty-something security guard with a headful of trauma and a younger, preteen sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), inexplicably under his care. With his parents offscreen (mother dead, father otherwise gone) and the only living relative, Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson), motivated by greed and not compassion, Mike faces a hard, possibly impossible choice: straighten up or risk losing custody of his sister.



Not content with saddling the parentless Mike with caring for his sister, the screenplay credited to Cawthon, Seth Cuddeback, and director Emma Tammi (The Wind) takes it one traumatic step further: Mike’s emotional instability and volatility can be traced back to the singular moment in time when a stranger (as in “stranger danger”) kidnapped his brother, Garrett (Lucas Grant), from a public campground years earlier. That’s enough — or should be enough — to send the average person into long-term psychiatric care, not serving as the sole custodian and guardian to a preteen.



Lapses in everyday logic, however, come fast and furious as Five Nights at Freddy’s unfolds over it's nearly two-hour running time. After losing a security gig, proving himself incapable of holding down a full-time job, Mike gets an unusual second chance, working the overnight shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a long-abandoned family fun/entertainment center. Apparently, it’ll pay the bills and prove Mike’s worthiness to remain Abby’s guardian, but for that to happen, Mike has to last more than a few nights, unlikely given the fates of his predecessors as a security guard.



The uneven script piles on the weirdness through the repeated presence of Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), a local beat cop with a special connection to the fun center. Ignoring her beat duties, Vanessa visits Mike almost every night, sharing bits and pieces of the center’s history (lore by another name) and warning Mike to be careful on his rounds, especially around the center’s principal attractions, a cohort of animatronic mascots, Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, who stand in lonely, unrequited repose, awaiting their return to the limelight.



They’re less family-friendly, of course, than family-terrifying, but too often, they remain on the sidelines while Mike works out his family-sized trauma, obsessively revisiting his brother’s disappearance via lucid dreaming while semi-neglecting Abby. It can be painful to watch, less physically than emotionally, as Mike’s backward-looking myopia almost proves his undoing and Abby’s after she meets and befriends the animatronic mascots. They take to Abby like she’s one of their own. (Fans and non-fans of the videogames obviously know better.)



Stuck too long in idle, filling in backstory via exposition, revealing the central mystery too early, and leaving both the characters and the performers playing them adrift in time-wasting, wheel-spinning non-action scene after another, Five Nights at Freddy’s never gets out of its own way to deliver what audiences in theaters and viewers at home expect: murderous animatronic robots wreaking all kinds of havoc on suspecting and non-suspecting visitors alike.

To be fair, it does happen, just too infrequently and too often, sporadically, saving the best (Mike and Abby versus the robots) for last, long after most viewers have checked out.

Five Nights at Freddy's premieres in movie theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 27. Visit the official site for more information.