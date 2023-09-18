YOU'LL NEVER FIND ME: Shudder Acquires Aussie Horror Ahead of Fantastic Fest Premiere
Shudder have announced that they have acquired Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell’s You'll Never Find Me ahead of its screening at Fantastic Fest later this month. You'll Never Find Me had its world premiere at Tribeca early in the Summer.
Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather. The longer the night wears on and the more the young woman discovers about Patrick, the more difficult she finds it to leave. Soon she begins to question Patrick's intentions, while Patrick begins to question his own grip on reality.
The local rights for the Australian horror thriller will remain in local hands. Shudder will release You'll Never Find Me in their North American and UK territories some time in 2024. We will keep you posted.
