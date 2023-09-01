Screambox in September: ROBODOC, GAMERA And Heavy Metal
A new month and a fresh month of programming from Screambox. Starting today Screambox has a bad case of Crabs!, then a couple days later subscribers can watch all twelve Gamera films. Yes, you have to watch all twelve consecutively or it doesn't count.
Get real with the doc series Robodoc and learn more about the connection between heavy metal and horror movies in The History of Heavy Metal & Horror.
All the programming follows in the announcement and the gallery below that.
SCREAMBOX September Streaming Line-Up Includes GAMERA Collection, ROBODOC, THE HISTORY OF HEAVY METAL & HORRORSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in September, including the complete Gamera collection, the conclusion of RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, The History of Metal and Horror, Crabs!, and more.A horde of cretaceous creatures attack a coastal town on prom night in Crabs! The indie horror-comedy is streaming exclusively on SCREAMBOX today.The Gamera collection stomps onto SCREAMBOX on September 4. All 12 films in the giant monster movie franchise are included, from the classic Gamera: The Giant Monster to the influential '90s reboot, Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, and the latest installment, Gamera the Brave.SCREAMBOX delves into The History of Metal and Horror on September 15. Explore how the two genres have intersected with horror icons like John Carpenter, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Kane Hodder, Doug Bradley, and Tom Savini alongside such metal luminaries as Rob Zombie, Kirk Hammett, Dave Mustaine, Phil Anselmo, and Corey Taylor.The final three episodes in the SCREAMBOX Original docuseries RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop premiere on September 5, 12, and 19. RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven, stars Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Ray Wise, and Kurtwood Smith, writers Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, visual effects legend Phil Tippett, and dozens more cast and crew members break down the 1987 classic.Other September highlights include: Mario Bava's giallo forebearer Blood and Black Lace; a double-dose of Lucio Fulci madness with The Psychic and Don’t Torture a Duckling; Open Windows, a found footage film starring Elijah Wood; '70s video nasty The Witch Who Came from the Sea; and more.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
