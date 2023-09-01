Screambox in September: ROBODOC, GAMERA And Heavy Metal

A new month and a fresh month of programming from Screambox. Starting today Screambox has a bad case of Crabs!, then a couple days later subscribers can watch all twelve Gamera films. Yes, you have to watch all twelve consecutively or it doesn't count.

Get real with the doc series Robodoc and learn more about the connection between heavy metal and horror movies in The History of Heavy Metal & Horror.

All the programming follows in the announcement and the gallery below that.