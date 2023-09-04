GODZILLA MINUS ONE Trailer: Wreaking Havoc on an Already Decimated Japan

Toho has released the trailer for their next Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One. Set in post-war Japan, a devestated country recovering from a second world war faces another threat, the big guy himself.

The “King of the Monsters” Godzilla is ready to unleash havoc once again. Today, Toho has revealed the official trailer for their next Godzilla film – GODZILLA MINUS ONE. GODZILLA MINUS ONE is set to debut in Japan on November 3, 2023 and nationwide in the US on December 1, 2023. This is the first domestic Japanese film since Shin Godzilla in 2016. GODZILLA MINUS ONE is the story of an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla. It is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

The release date on home soil in Japan of November 3rd is not insignificant. That is 69 years to the day since the first Godzilla movie was released in 1954.