FearFest, Shocked by Shudder: Spooky Season Programming Expands Across All AMC Networks

Spooky season is officially here. Don't fight it! Embrace it! Who are we speaking to!?! You're all on board, right? RIGHT!?!

We're a couple days behind on Shudder and AMC Networks' announcement of their Fearfest celebration. For the next two months (TWO!!!) Shudder has a bevy of great programming coming up. Wait, there's more! On top of that other AMC Networks streamers and networks will have spooky season programming as well.

Specific to Shudder Jennifer Reeder's Perpetrator has already arrived on the sreamer. New seasons of The Last Drive-in, Dragula and Creepshow are also coming. Shudder originals include Nightmare, Blood Flower, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, the next chapter of the V/H/S series, V/H/S/85, and When Evil Lurks, the new film from Demian Rugna (Atterados/Terrified).

All you need to kow about FearFest, Shocked by Shudder (and others) is in the following announcement.

AMC NETWORKS LAUNCHES MONSTER-SIZED “FEARFEST” CELEBRATION WITH MORE THAN 700 HOURS OF HORROR AND GENRE FILMS,

SERIES AND SPECIALS, TO BE CURATED BY SHUDDER

“FearFest, Shocked By Shudder” Expands Across AMC Networks’

Entire Portfolio of Networks and Streaming Services, Kicking Off Today

Shudder Celebrates the Spooky Season with New Movies Every Friday

Plus the Return of Fan-Favorite Franchises Including Creepshow, V/H/S, Hell House,

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

AMC Networks announced today a monster-sized return of AMC’s “FearFest,” its long-running horror and genre programming event, with over 700 hours of films, series and specials to be curated by Shudder, AMC Networks’ streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, for the very first time. “FearFest, Shocked by Shudder” will expand into September and across AMC Networks’ entire portfolio of networks and streamers over the two-month event.

“Countdown to Fearfest” begins on AMC today, September 1 with Shudder’s 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time every Friday at 11:00 p.m., leading into a primetime takeover the last week of September featuring iconic horror movies every night of the week including the Scream and Halloween franchises as well as Stephen King classics like The Shining and Firestarter.

October will then kick off wall-to-wall coverage, including a mix of fan-favorite horror films as well as new programming from Shudder. AMC will continue to host new Shudder movies and series each Friday night leading up to Halloween, including a double-feature of Shudder’s V/H/S franchise on Friday, October 6, and the co-premiere of Shudder’s Creepshow Season 4, from Executive Producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), alongside AMC+ and Shudder on Friday October 13.

AMC will also celebrate iconic horror classics all season, including the 45th anniversary of Halloween with a new The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs special on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:00 p.m., the 50th anniversary of The Exorcist paired with its 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time episode on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m., and the 55th anniversary of Rosemary’s Baby followed by the Cursed Films documentary on Monday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m.

As the home of the best in horror all year round, Shudder will debut a number of highly anticipated new movies and series every week in September and October, including Alicia Silverstone-headlined thriller Perpetrator (September 1), the next installment in the V/H/S franchise, V/H/S/85 (October 6), the highly anticipated When Evil Lurks (October 27), a new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and new specials from The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs throughout the season.

Shudder highlights throughout September and October include (in chronological order):

Perpetrator (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, September 1 on Shudder and AMC+

Jonny Baptiste is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie. On the event of her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator. Written and directed by Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin, Night’s End) and starring Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Christopher Lowell (My Best Friend’s Exorcism), Melanie Liburd (The Idol), Ireon Roach (Candyman [2021]), and Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Killing of a Sacred Deer).

Blood Flower (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, September 8 on Shudder and AMC+

Malaysian horror Blood Flower (Harum Malam) tells the story of Iqbal, a 16-year-old apprentice faith healer and exorcist, tormented by visions of the dead and spirits from other dimensions. When a malicious spirit begins to wreak havoc around him, Iqbal is forced to harness his supernatural gifts to save his family and friends. Directed Dain Said (Interchange, Bunohan, Dukun) and starring Idan Aedan, Bront Palarae and Remy Ishak.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Live From the Jamboree (Shudder Original Special)

Premieres LIVE Friday, September 8 at 9p.m. on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV; Available On Demand on Shudder and AMC+ starting Friday, September 15

Join us for a night unlike any other as Joe Bob does things the drive-in way – live and in person.

Elevator Game (Shudder Film Premiere)

Premieres Friday, September 15 on Shudder and AMC+

Follows socially awkward teenager Ryan, who discovers that the night his sister disappeared she had played ‘The Elevator Game’ — a ritual conducted in an elevator, in which players attempt to travel to another dimension using a set of rules that can be found online. Ignoring warnings, he resolves to follow and find her. Directed by Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) and starring Gino Anania (Skymed), Alec Carlos (Orphan: First Kill), Megan Best (Séance), Nazariy Demkowicz (Dark Harvest), Verity Marks (Toys of Terror), Madison MacIsaac and Samantha Halas.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC Original Special)

Premieres LIVE Friday, September 15 at 9pm on AMC, AMC+ TV and Shudder; Available On Demand on Shudder and AMC+ starting Friday, September 22

Joe Bob takes us overseas for a very special episode with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Executive Producer Greg Nicotero.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (Shudder & ALLBLK Film Premiere)

Premieres Friday, September 22 on Shudder, AMC+ and ALLBLK

Vicaria (Layla DeLeon Hayes, The Equalizer) is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the dramatic thriller thematically challenges ideas of life and death following a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn together again. Also starring Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther) and Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead, The Orville).

Nightmare (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, September 29 on Shudder and AMC+

Mona and Robby are a young couple in love. Robby has just landed his dream job, and they’ve scored an amazing deal on a spacious, if run-down, flat. Never mind that it requires quite a bit of renovation. Never mind the neighbors’ constant fighting, and screaming baby... Never mind that Mona is suddenly plagued by night terrors which grow more intense every time she falls asleep… Robby is eager to start a family, despite Mona’s hesitation. Eventually, Mona’s issues spiral dangerously out of control as she becomes convinced that she is being attacked by a mythical demon – the Mare – intent on possessing her unborn child.

V/H/S/85 (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, October 6 on Shudder and AMC+

The next installment in the infamous found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S 85 is an ominous mixtape blending never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s. Starring Freddy Rodriguez, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones and Rolando Davila-Beltran.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween (1978) (AMC Original Special)

Premieres LIVE Tuesday, October 10 at 10pm on AMC, AMC+ TV and Shudder TV

Joe Bob celebrates the 45th anniversary of this iconic horror film.

Creepshow Season 4 (Shudder Original Series)

Friday the 13th Premiere as a Full Season Binge on Shudder and AMC+ (Oct 13), with New Episodes Every Friday at 10pm on AMC linear

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic returns for a new season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

The Puppetman (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, October 13 on Shudder and AMC+

The Puppetman is a convicted killer on death row. He has always maintained his innocence saying it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer's daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her father’s claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. All hope rests on her shoulders to break The Puppetman's curse. Written and directed by Brandon Christensen and starring Michael Paré, Caryn Richman, Alyson Gorske.

Night of the Hunted (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, October 20 on Shudder and AMC+

When an unsuspecting woman (Camille Rowe, No Limit) stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she’s made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why...

Joe Bob’s Helloween (Shudder Original Special)

Premieres LIVE Friday, October 20 at 9pm on ShudderTV and AMC+ TV

Horror legend Joe Bob Briggs and his co-host Darcy the Mail Girl celebrate the spooky season in style - with a demonic double-feature sure to get your blood pumping and one very scary special guest.

When Evil Lurks (Shudder Original Film)

Premieres Friday, October 27 on Shudder and AMC+

Shudder’s first Spanish-language Original from Demián Rugna (Terrified) is a rural possession thriller revolving around timeless horror concepts and adding contemporary twists. Set in a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. After warning the neighbors in town, they decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno. Starring Ezequiel Rodríguez, Eduardo Salomón and Silvia Sabater.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (Shudder Original Film)

Devil’s Night Premiere on Monday, October 30 on Shudder and AMC+

A group of cold case investigators stay at the Carmichael Manor, the site of the grisly and unsolved murders of the Carmichael family back in the eighties. After four nights, the group was never heard from again. What is discovered in their footage is even more disturbing than anything found on the Hell House tapes. Written and directed by Stephen Cognetti.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 5 (Shudder Original Series)

New Season Premiere in October on Shudder and AMC+ *Date TBA

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers’ are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, the challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances promise to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.

Shudder will also add fan-favorite series and movies throughout the season, including The Terror Season 1 (September 25), the Hell House movie trilogy (October 2), Chucky S2 (October 5) and Stan Against Evil Seasons 1-3 (October 26).

In addition to AMC, AMC+ and Shudder, all of AMC Networks’ linear channels and streaming services will also host branded “FearFest” off-shoots and special horror programming, including:

BBC America’s “Bloody Good Fear,” featuring fan-favorite sci-fi and supernatural movies every Sunday in October to deliver on the “Sunday Scaries”;

IFC’s “Fear on Friday,” establishing a new weekly Friday night horror programming block presented by Shudder, starting in September;

Sundance TV’s “Icons of Fear,” pairing iconic horror films with corresponding Cursed Films episodes for a “shock and a doc” double feature starting October 15;

WE tv’s “Fear After Dark,” featuring Shudder films and documentaries spotlighting Black horror every Thursday in October;

Acorn TV’s debut of the horror anthology The Terror season one starring Tobias Menzies and Jared Harris (also premiering September 25 across Shudder and AMC+);

ALLBLK’s co-premiere of The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (with Shudder) on September 22), Shudder’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, and the return of ALLBLK Original Series Wicked City for its second season on October 19;

IFC Films Unlimited’s “Best of IFC Midnight” collection, including top seasonal franchise The Human Centipede;

HiDive’s collection of anime horror including breakout new series Dark Gathering; and

Sundance Now will ungate the first season of fan-favorite supernatural series Being Human for the season.