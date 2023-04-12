THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER Official Trailer: Death Can Be Cured
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER thematically challenges our ideas of life and death. Bomani J. Story, the film's writer and director, crafts a thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again.
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, starring Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith and Keith Holliday, is coming to cinemas, on VOD and on Digital on June 9th, 2023. The official trailer was released today by its distributor RLJE Films.
Our own Josh caught The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster at SXSW where it had its world premiere. Here is an excerpt from his review, which you will find here.
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a bold first feature, combining horror and social commentary in ways that we haven’t yet seen. Exploring the systematic degradation of Black excellence and the way in which that oppression can sometimes create diamonds, but can also create chaos. Hayes cuts an impressive figure as the lead, possessed of a confidence that belies her age. Though the film occasionally meanders a bit too close to the line separating critical exploration and message movie, it manages to stay on the right side of that divide. A fearsome debut from a director who obviously has something to say, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a film destined to find an appreciative and underserved audience who now have a horror film to tell their story.
