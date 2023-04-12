THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER Official Trailer: Death Can Be Cured

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER thematically challenges our ideas of life and death. Bomani J. Story, the film's writer and director, crafts a thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, starring Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith and Keith Holliday, is coming to cinemas, on VOD and on Digital on June 9th, 2023. The official trailer was released today by its distributor RLJE Films.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster at SXSW where it had its world premiere. Here is an excerpt from his review, which you will find Our own Josh caughtat SXSW where it had its world premiere. Here is an excerpt from his review, which you will find here