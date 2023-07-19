PERPETRATOR Trailer & Poster: Ferocious, Repulsive, Magnificent

We're big fans of Jennifer Reeder in these parts, and we've been watching her new film Perpetrator makes the festivals rounds from Berlinale to Tribeca to Neuchâtel, with great anticipation. Reeder seems to be makig the rounds again with high school girls (which she did so brilliantly in Knives & Skin), while bringing us the wonderful Alicia Silverstone (whom perhaps will now be convinced to be in more horror films?) A new trailer and poster have dropped, giving us some glimpses of a story that seems dripping with supernatural powers, family ties, rivalries, and blood. We can't wait.

Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator.

Perpetrator will be released in theaters on August 25th, and begin streaming on Shudder on September 1st. Check out the new poster and trailer below.