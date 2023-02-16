PERPETRATOR: Watch This Clip From Jennifer Reeder's Horror-Noir And Stay Out of my Stuff!

Our first look at footage from Jennifer Reeder's horror-noir Perpetrator is here, one day ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. An exclusive clip - and festival poster - has been sent out today and true to form Reeder is as provocative as expected.

In the clip Jonny (Kiah McKirnan) and her Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone) square off over items that Silverstone has found that do not belong to Jonny. It starts out tense and then gets a little bit weird. But only a little bit.

Shudder acquired their territory rights for Perpetrator back in December. They have not announced a streaming date yet. Hopefully that will happen after the premiere and responses from Berlin start rolling in.

WTFilms are handling worldwide sales at EFM right now.