REBEL MOON Teaser: Ol' Snyder Has Really Outdone Himself This Time

The first teaser for Zach Snyder's Rebel Moon dropped this afternoon and holy moly am I ridiculously giddy about this project. There is so much happening in this trailer I am going to have to watch it multiple times.

It is vintage Snyder. It is just incredibly stylish, the production designs are extravagant and outlandish. It is both futuristic and ancient, modern and mythic. Then there are a million lasers in the teaser, or slightly less than a million. It is one hundred and ten percent Zach Snyder. No, scratch that. One hundred and eleven percent Zach Snyder.

There is so much happening in just this teaser we will have to wait to find out just what belongs in Part One: A Child of Fire, releasing on Netflix December 22, 2023 and Part Two: The Scargiver releasing on Netflix April 19, 2024. Now I just have to stay alive until the middle of April next year.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.