REBEL MOON: Official First Look Stills From Zack Snyder's Epic Science-Fantasy on Netflix

A large batch of stills have arrived from Netflix's Rebel Moon, the upcoming sci-fi adventure film and ultimately a Star Wars alternative written and directed by Zack Snyder. True story, Snyder once pitched Rebel Moon to Lucasfilm but since it didn't or couldn't happen everything was moved over to Netflix and here we are, salivating over a ripe collection of first look still from the project.

300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind, and, comes REBEL MOON , an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.

Zack Snyder wrote Rebel Moon with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Rebel Moon will arrive in time for the Christmas holidays on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

That's still half a year away, oh-uh!