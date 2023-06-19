REBEL MOON: Sofia Boutella Strikes a Hero Pose in Teaser Art
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is not out on Netflix until December 22, 2023 but the promotional campaign has picked up momentum as of late. A series of first look images popped up the other week and a BTS featurette dropped on Saturday out of TUDUM: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil (see below).
This morning we have the first teaser art to share with you. The central character of the story, Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, strikes a hero pose in a field of wheat. She wears a golden robe to match the agriculture and a pistol is in her hand. Obligatory space fare is in the background: a big-ass planet, a spaceship and cosmic dust. Then there is the tagline at the top - WAR COMES TO EVERY WORLD.
Full size follows the synopsis.
From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.
