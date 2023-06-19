REBEL MOON: Sofia Boutella Strikes a Hero Pose in Teaser Art

Rebel Moon is not out on Netflix until December 22, 2023 but the promotional campaign has picked up momentum as of late. Zack Snyder'sis not out on Netflix until December 22, 2023 but the promotional campaign has picked up momentum as of late. A series of first look images popped up the other week and a BTS featurette dropped on Saturday out of TUDUM: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil (see below).

This morning we have the first teaser art to share with you. The central character of the story, Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, strikes a hero pose in a field of wheat. She wears a golden robe to match the agriculture and a pistol is in her hand. Obligatory space fare is in the background: a big-ass planet, a spaceship and cosmic dust. Then there is the tagline at the top - WAR COMES TO EVERY WORLD.

Full size follows the synopsis.