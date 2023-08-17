MY ANIMAL Trailer: Sundance Lycanthropy Tale in Theaters And Digital Next Month

Bobbi Salvör Menuez (Euphoria) and Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) ignite in this genre-bending supernatural love story. Tormented by a hidden family curse, Heather is forced to live a secluded life on the outskirts of a small town. When she falls for the rebellious Jonny, their connection threatens to unravel Heather's suppressed desires, tempting her to unleash the animal within.

Jacqueline Castel's Sundance midnighter My Animal will arrive in select theaters on September 8, 2023 and on digital on September 15, 2023. Paramount is distribuing the slow-burn werewolf flick next month so they have sent along the official trailer and key art so you know what to look for.

My Animal stars Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, Heidi von Palleske, Cory Lipman, Charlie & Harrison Halpenny, Joe Apollonio, Scott Thompson, Dean McDermott and Stephen McHattie. Castel directed from a screenplay written by Jae Matthews.