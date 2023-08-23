Locarno 2023 Review: THE BEAUTIFUL SUMMER (LA BELLA ESTATE) Captures Sexual Awakening and Self-Discovery in Pre-War Italy

Director Laura Luchetti's latest offering, The Beautiful Summer (orig. La bella estate), is an adaptation of Cesare Pavese's 1949 novel of the same name. The film presents a coming-of-age story following the life of Ginia, a young working-class woman navigating the throes of burgeoning adulthood amidst a tumultuous backdrop of pre-WWII Italy.

Ginia, played by Yile Yara Vianello, is a timid country girl who, in her desire to explore the world beyond her small town, finds herself toiling as a seamstress in the bustling city of Torino. Amid the suffocating expectations of a society still bound by old-fashioned gender norms, she stumbles upon Amelia, a bohemian firecracker portrayed by the talented Deva Cassel. The introduction to Amelia and her circle of free-spirited artists upends Ginia's world as she's ushered into the depths of the city's decadent subculture, where creativity and passion flourish unabated.

Ginia's life takes a transformative turn as she delves deeper into the art scene. Amelia, a bold and unapologetic figure who defies societal conventions, poses nude for a living. Her audacity challenges Ginia's preconceived notions about morality and womanhood. As Ginia becomes increasingly intrigued by Amelia's liberated lifestyle, she starts to question her own identity and place in the world.

The film highlights Ginia's journey of self-discovery as she oscillates between the comfort of tradition and the allure of modernity. Her story arc is one of sexual awakening, intertwined with her growing sense of empowerment, as she looks up to Amelia for guidance.

Ginia's transition from a shy girl to a self-assured woman is marked by her decision to embrace a life unburdened by the restrictions of her conservative upbringing. Feeling stifled by her perceived innocence, she yearns to fit in with the vivacious artists she now considers her friends and craves a more fulfilling creative outlet beyond her day job as a seamstress.

The Beautiful Summer captures the essence of the novel, showcasing the intertwined complexities of first love and first sexual experiences, highlighting the inevitable messiness and poignancy of adolescence. Yet, the film distinguishes itself by focusing not just on these aspects of growing up but also on the broader themes of self-expression, freedom, and the importance of breaking the molds imposed by society.

Amelia's influence on Ginia is undeniable, but it is Ginia's inner journey, fraught with doubts, desires, and dilemmas, that takes center stage. The juxtaposition of her countryside roots and newfound city experiences reflect the internal struggle between her past and present, tradition and progress.

As Ginia navigates the intricacies of friendship, love, and desire, she ultimately finds her own voice, learning to define herself on her own terms. The Beautiful Summer is a portrayal of the transformative power of youth, art, and self-discovery fuelled by embracing life with all its contradictions and complexities.

The Beautiful Summer combines the first love and the first sex story, the two not sharing the same subject, as Ginia finds physical intercourse to be marred by false expectations, and ultimately more disappointing than satisfying. given its taboo status. She finds more fulfilment in her sisterhood with Amelia, however, which may transcend the borders of friendship.

Laura Luchetti does not go for a queer story, but focuses on the female perception of the period and the transformative journey to defy deeply-rooted stereotypes in a pursuit of empowerment and fulfilment that is not prescribed by society's dictate.

The Beautiful Summer is a slow-burning costume psychological drama that celebrates female freedom, albeit Luchetti's take is more anchored in the original source material, as the film feels like a literary adaptation, with several digressions regarding the supporting characters whose role is to extend the world and the innate conventions around Ginia.

The film screened recently at the Locarno Film Festival.