British Horror House Amicus Productions Has Been Resurrected
Though they were only around for a short time the legacy of the British horror house, Amicus Productions, has resonated throughout the global horror community since its fifteen years run between 1962 and 1977.
Amicus, founded by American producers and screenwriters Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg, is best remembered for its series of seven portmanteau horror anthologies. Their films starred horror icons the likes of Peter Cushing, and Christopher Lee and up-and-coming genre stars like Donald Sutherland and Tom Baker.
Well, good news for fans of the Amicus brand, they’re back, baby. Filmmaker Lawrie Brewster and his business partner Sarah Daly have been working together with the Subotsky family to resurrect the brand. They announced the first title with the relaunch, In the Grip of Terror.
A crowdfunding campaign will also been launched next month, wishing that fans of classic British horror will want to help with the relaunch of brand. The complete announcement follows.
Amicus Productions Rises from the GraveAfter decades in the shadows, the legendary Amicus Productions is set for a grand revival thanks to the team at Hex Studios. Their upcoming film, 'In the Grip of Terror', seeks to honor the classic studio's legacy while forging a new chapter in British horror.Drawing inspiration from iconic films like 'Dr. Terror's House of Horrors' (1965), 'Tales from the Crypt' (1972), and 'Asylum' (1972), the new portmanteau feature will spotlight four tales rooted in the works of revered authors such as H.P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce, and E.F Benson. With a central theme of medical macabre, the film promises to be a chilling experience. While the full cast list is under wraps, it will feature UK horror stalwarts like Laurence R. Harvey (Human Centipede II) and emerging stars Megan Tremethick (Ghost Crew) Jonathan Hansler (The Devil's Machine), and Michael Daviot (Revenge of Innsmouth).Guiding the ambitious resurrection is the new president of Amicus Productions, Lawrie Brewster, known for 'The Unkindness of Ravens' (2016), 'The Devil's Machine' (2019), and 'Ghost Crew' (2022). Alongside him is his business partner, writer/producer Sarah Daly. Their efforts come after extensive dialogues and collaboration with the family of Amicus founder Milton Subotsky, who have wholeheartedly endorsed this venture.But the aspirations of Brewster and the team stretch beyond a single film. They are calling upon classic horror aficionados to be part of this cinematic rebirth. A crowdfunding campaign, set to kick off in mid-September, will facilitate the initial stages of the project, driving set construction, original practical effects creation, and talent acquisition. Fans can get a head start by registering for updates on the Amicus Pre-Launch Campaign Page.Brewster expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our aim is to re-establish Amicus Productions as a beacon of independent British horror. We're concocting a film that captures the essence and panache that rendered the studio iconic. By emphasizing atmospheric storytelling, tangible effects, and a genuine respect for the genre, our vision is to teleport audiences back to British horror's golden epoch. This venture transcends mere studio revival—it's a renaissance of passion, a tribute to a rich legacy, and a testament to indie cinema's prowess."Brewster also delved into the deep-rooted involvement of the Subotsky family in the project. "The title 'In the Grip of Terror' was generously shared with me by Sergei Subotsky, derived from a list of potential titles his late father, Milton Subotsky, had curated decades ago. It feels profoundly fitting that we're expanding upon the imaginative groundwork set by such a visionary. What's even more fascinating is that three of the four stories we're adapting were suggested by Milton's widow and Sergei's mother, Dr. Fiona Subotsky.'"
