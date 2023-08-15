British Horror House Amicus Productions Has Been Resurrected

Though they were only around for a short time the legacy of the British horror house, Amicus Productions, has resonated throughout the global horror community since its fifteen years run between 1962 and 1977.

Amicus, founded by American producers and screenwriters Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg, is best remembered for its series of seven portmanteau horror anthologies. Their films starred horror icons the likes of Peter Cushing, and Christopher Lee and up-and-coming genre stars like Donald Sutherland and Tom Baker.

Well, good news for fans of the Amicus brand, they’re back, baby. Filmmaker Lawrie Brewster and his business partner Sarah Daly have been working together with the Subotsky family to resurrect the brand. They announced the first title with the relaunch, In the Grip of Terror.

crowdfunding campaign will also been launched next month, wishing that fans of classic British horror will want to help with the relaunch of brand. The complete announcement follows.