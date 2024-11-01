Camera Japan Rotterdam 2024 Review: THE COLORS WITHIN Shines With Bright Hues
Yamada Naoko's new anime drama is a gentle affair, and a very enjoyable one too.
Her new film The Colors Within is a lot more light-hearted, even if it plays with the same tropes. Not bullying this time, but the uneasy miscommunications between young people in high school, getting to grips with their new emotions and such.
We follow Totsuko, a girl in a strict Catholic school, who is a bit odd: she perceives colors a bit different from most people. In fact, she perceives people as colors. And she is fascinated (and distracted) by people with a beautiful color.
When a girl with a very beautiful color quits school, Totsuko starts looking all over town for her. During her search, Totsuko meets a boy with a beautiful color as well, and she makes up a story on the spot of having to start a music band so she can get all her favorite colors together as a group. When the other two agree to join her, it's the start of a strange but wonderful friendship of three young people, each with their own set of problems.
After the often harsh and brutal life lessons served in A Silent Voice, its mostly gentleness which hits you in The Colors Within. There is surprisingly little drama in this drama, but it isn't missed or needed here either. Surprisingly, the Catholic school environment isn't used to protest religion, and refreshingly it isn't used as an exotic setting. Made by studio Science Saru (famous for Yuasa Masaaki's output) and produced by Eunyoung Choi, the film looks great, especially when we enter Totsuko's worldview of colors. Director Yamada Naoko is content to let us bask in its beauty, and gives the audience time to reflect on the story's issues in relative peace. It doesn't mean the filmmakers were taking it easy though: there are plenty of details to admire here, from the playing of a theremin to the crowd scenes at a school festival. On a technical level, the film is solid and while the designs lean heavily on the familiar side, The Colors Within is just a very pleasant viewing experience, one of the best anime films released this year.
Back in 2017's Camera Japan festival, Yamada Naoko's A Silent Voice won its audience award, and while this one didn't get the top position, Rotterdam audiences did vote it into the top-5. High praise indeed, but warranted.
The Colors Within
Director(s)
- Naoko Yamada
Writer(s)
- Reiko Yoshida
Cast
- Sayu Suzukawa
- Akari Takaishi
- Taisei Kido
