SCREAMBOX in July: WE MIGHT HURT EACH OTHER, ELVIRA, And SCREAM QUEEN
It's July already? We're not going to speak much more on the matter lest Summer whip by us any faster than it has already.
Screambox announced the new films that are joining the streaming service this month. Perhaps in anticipation of the blast of nationalism during the opening holiday week(end) the new films will not debut until July 11th, starting with We Might Hurt Each Other.
One of our newest team members, Kyle, caught We Might Hurt Each Other, during the Chattanooga Film Festival last week. It debuts on Screambox on July 11th. You will find his full review here...
It's impossible not to care for these teens and the emotional beats land... The kills are bloody and often more comical than horrifying. First time feature director (and co-writer) Jonas Trukanas shows a talent for creating excitement with camera movement through a space... its commitment to character and ability to engage with socially meaningful ideas without becoming more PSA than horror film make it worth seeking out for horror fans.
Managing Editor Peter Martin caught Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street when it premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2019. It streams on Screambox on July 21st. You will find his full review here...
Told with gutsy honesty, a new documentary rewinds the years to 1985 and explores what happened to an actor with the potential to be a star... The biggest challenges, however, lay ahead, after the film was released and soon became known as the 'gayest horror movie' ever... While the first half of the film is of special interest to fans, the second half of the film really brings home fundamental truths that are still being addressed in the film industry today, and make it a well-nigh essential document for all truth-seeking movie lovers.
Two films from the Czech Republic are coming to Screambox this month. On July 18th you can start watching comedy horror Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing, then crank up the horror with Repulse, a film drawing comparisons to Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes.
Read all about the July lineup on Screambox in the official announcement below.
