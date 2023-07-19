PSYCHOSIS Trailer: Australian Horror Thriller to Premiere at Popcorn Frights

The trailer for Pirie Martin's neo-noir tinged horror thriller Psychosis makes a compelling arguement to seek it once its had its world premiere at Popcorn Frights next month.

A criminal fixer who experiences auditory hallucinations must confront old demons when a new contract drags him into a surreal maelstrom of mind-altering drugs, delusional vigilantes and a sadistic hypnotist who seems more monster than man.

This trailer just looks really cool in mostly black and white, requiring greater focus on the composition. Speaking of which, was Psychosis filmed in the the 4:3 aspect ratio, or is this just for the trailer? Nothing appears to be cut out of the shots so we'll presume its not a gimmick for just the trailer. The sole use of color in the trailer is drawing your attention to a card that the central character has plopped down on a table. That is it, save for some green lines from a heart monitor overlaying a shot of a woman in a hospital bed.

Derryn Amoroso as the fixer, Cliff Van Aarle, embodies the two-fisted anti-hero of the neo-noir genre. Mixing it up with possibly occult and or supernatural elements is sure to throw more than one curveball at Van Aarle throughout the story.

Have a look for yourself and see if you agree with us.

Psychosis was written and directed by Pirie Martin. Their film stars Derryn Amoroso, Kate Holly Hall, Henry Errington, Michael Wilkop, PJ Van Gyen, James McCluskey-Garcia, Mark Healy, and Dorian Tisato.