Karlovy Vary 2023 Review: IMAGO Explores Non-conformity and Motherhood in Post-Punk Poland

The second feature film by Olga Chajdas, Imago brings the tumultuous era of post-punk Poland vividly to life, with the backdrop of the country's transition from communism. The film, making its debut at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2023, follows its protagonist, Ela, on a journey of self-discovery amid the socio-political upheaval of late 80s Poland.

The protagonist, played by co-writer Lena Góra (known for her work in Roving Woman and The King), is the youngest of nine siblings, residing in a small, smoke-filled socialist apartment. Ela, an ethereal, non-conformist character on the brink of adulthood, is placed in a psychiatric institute for rehabilitation after being deemed unsuitable for the standardized societal mold.

The film commences in a stark yet non-explicit manner, capturing the harsh realities of a communist order on its deathbed and the rigidity of institutions. Ela emerges from the asylum unscathed and embarks on her quest for freedom and unconventional love.

She immerses herself in the Baltic Tricity music scene, where her creativity and disregard for societal norms secure her a place as the lead singer of a post-punk band, sparking another romantic encounter. Despite her newfound place in the world, Ela's troubled relationship with her mother continues to play a significant role in the story, with motherhood becoming a central narrative theme.

Imago exudes energy and an uncompromising spirit comparable to Jan P. Matuszynski's biopic drama The Last Family. The film is deeply personal, with director Chajdas and actor-cowriter Góra modeling the central character and narrative on the life of Góra's mother, Ela, a notable figure in the Polish underground scene known as Malwina The Cosmic Mother.

From Lena Góra's perspective, she presents an unwavering, candid view of her mother, a bohemian and anarchistic romantic who desired to create and love without restraint, embracing freedom while disregarding societal conventions and traditional maternal expectations.

Captured through the grey-scale lens of cinematographer Tomasz Naumiuk (Mr. Jones), the film's color palette evokes the classic visuals of Eastern European socialist-era narratives. Imago marries this with a punk spirit, resulting in parallels with Koen Mortier's nihilistic Ex Drummer. While Imago is not as transgressive or sociopathic as Ex Drummer, Chajdas's film also touches on darker moments, largely due to the central character's bipolar disorder.

Distinct from Ex Drummer, Imago introduces a unique female perspective on the underground subculture and nonconformity in gender, particularly in relation to motherhood. Ela, who yearns for her mother's approval, is met with a starkly cold response.

An unplanned pregnancy, however, introduces a slight change in their dynamic. As the narrative progresses, Chajdas shifts focus to Ela's bond with her daughter, exploring the newfound complexities of motherhood, underscored by her persistent chain-smoking habit.

Imago is a deeply intimate narrative, a testament to a daughter's view of her mother's life through its peaks and valleys. It signifies Lena Góra's unconventional expression of gratitude towards her mother for choosing to continue with the pregnancy despite numerous personal and societal challenges.

In addition, Imago acts as a homage to freedom and diversity, celebrating individuality and resilience against formidable odds. Furthermore, it paints a portrait of a transformative period in Poland, underscored by societal shifts following the country's first free elections. The film offers a unique, underground viewpoint on this significant epoch in Poland's history.

Olga Chajdas' sophomore feature aligns with the present trend of narratives driven by female characters reclaiming their agency and identity. The film embraces the inherent rawness and rough edges of this journey, exploring it through the multi-faceted lens of artistic creation, motherhood, and mental health.