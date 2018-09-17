BRUTAL RELAX Director Rafa Dengra Moves To Features With The Upcoming IMAGO

Spanish director Rafa Dengra created something of a sensation on the genre festival circuit back in 2010 with his deliriously bloody splatter comedy short film Brutal Relax. The gleefully gory short showcased an obvious talent with filmmaking that aimed way above the splatter stereotypes and, after a few more short films, Dengra is about to make the move to features with the upcoming Imago.

Raúl, a professional expert in audio-visual scams, receives a singular assignment: he has to verify the authenticity of a video that shows the shocking disappearance of three members of a family. The life of the protagonist will break down as he approaches the disturbing reality of what happened.

Marc Carrete - director of Asmodexia - produces through his Creatures Of The Dark label. Check out the teaser for Brutal Relax below for a taste of Dengra's signature work!