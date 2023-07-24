Japan Cuts 2023 Preview: Come Celebrate the Return of All In-Person Screenings!

The First Slam Dunk - Inoue -- Opening Night Film
Inoue Takehiko, creator of the wildly popular manga-turned-TV anime series Slam Dunk, finally comes up with The First Slam Dunk, a feature length anime about a high stakes final game in a high school basketball tournament and its players. Using both 3DCG and 2D animation, Inoue creates a tense, poignant sports film that is thoroughly enjoyable.
It starts with Miyagi Ryota, a short kid from Okinawa, who loses his mentor brother and becomes a point guard for the Shohoku high school team against unbeatable reigning champs, the Sannoh. Inoue wastes no time and throws us into the final game as the ragtag underdogs are fighting back against all odds and turning the apathetic spectators around to their side, with their tenacity and sheer will power.
Other than Miyagi, there is the team's power-forward loose cannon Sakuragi (the red head main protagonist in the Slam Dunk manga series); Hisashi, shooting guard; Rukawa, small forward; and Akagi, the long-suffering captain and center. Each gets his own limelight and backstory.
But it's the game itself that is exciting to watch. At one point, down 20 points, the Shohoku team seems helpless in the midpoint of the film. Then it catches fire as it plays out with some crazy play-by-play as their scores seesaw back and forth; time elongates as the tension builds to the final moment of the game. And what a beautiful game it is!
The First Slam Dunk is much less juvenile than its origins. It's not about playing basketball to be cool or get girls. Girls are on the sidelines. It's all about the game and it's exciting.
Under the Turquoise Sky - Kentaro -- Centerpiece Film
Amraa, a Mongolian horse thief, is first seen stealing a horse from a stable and riding through the Tokyo cityscape. He is soon apprehended by authorities. It turns out the horse belongs to an aging business tycoon Saburo.
In turn, Saburo makes a deal with the Mongolian: take his spoiled, womanizing grandson Takeshi (Yagira Yuya, the youngest recipient of the top acting winner at Cannes for Kore-eda's Nobody Knows in 2004) to Mongolia and find his long-lost daughter, who he sired with a Mongolian woman when he was stationed there in World War II. So begins an unlikely journey Under the Turquoise Sky, driving through the breathtaking steppe landscape of Mongolia.
Without much dialog, director Kentaro paints the picture with broad strokes, peppered with magic realism and visual poetry. This leisurely paced, Jarmusch-ite road trip movie has its charm.
From the End of the World - Kiriya
Kiriya Kazuaki (Casshern, The Last Knights) directs a low budget time-traveling tale where a high school girl's recurring dreams of marauding samurais in medieval Japan may hold a key to survival of mankind from apocalypse.
After her grandmother's death, lonely 17-year-old high-school girl Hana (Ito Aoi), is giving up on her dream of being cosmetologist, to support herself by working at a bar. She is soon visited by a secret government official who seem to be very interested in what she's dreaming. It turns out the world is ending in two weeks and only her dreams can alter the outcome of the book that contains humanity's fate.
Navigating between reality and dreams, Hana must save Yuki, a little girl in her dream, from a menacing, time-traveling samurai (Kitamura Kazuki, letting his eyebrows do the talking, as usual). The convoluted script resembles typical 'end of the world' manga premises, and From the End of the World depends too much on lengthy explanation, but Kiriya's energetic DIY-style (DP, Kanbe Chigi) camera movement and digitized color palette makes for an enjoyable two-hour ride.
Amiko - Morii -- Next Generation Slate
A remarkable directorial debut by Morii Yusuke, based on a book Kochira Amiko (Look Here Amiko) by Imamura Natsuko, Amiko tells of an oddball grade schooler (Osawa Kana) living in a small seaside town. She lives with her parents and her older brother.
She has a tendency to obsess over small things around her life: a big mole on her mom's chin, a neighborhood boy named Nori who's in the same class, various animals and insects that share her immediate, and the rural environment. She is an enthusiastic, high-energy child with wild imaginations.
She is sometimes too much for everyone around her, though. Unbeknownst to Amiko, life takes a darker turn as her mom's miscarriage reverberates throughout her family; mom's postpartum depression takes a toll on her mental health, her father is more absent-minded, and her brother becomes a raging juvenile delinquent.
Young Kana's wide-eyed wild child is a revelation, embodying Amiko, who doesn't understand the consequence of her actions and tragedies that befall her in life, obviously, because she is just a child. Morii captures all this in constant close-up of Kana's round, adorable face. It's a remarkable, heartbreaking, unusual film about growing up.
Hand - Matsui
Sawako (Fukunaga Akari), a twenty-something office worker, has a fetish for old men. She collects photos of old men taken on the street in a series of scrap books named "Happy Old Men," like schoolgirls collects pictures of cute animals. She thinks the snapshots of their content-with-life expressions and their bald spots and portly figures are adorable.
She gets a lot of attention from older men as well, but she observes that they tend to treat her like a little girl when they are alone. At home, her father prefers to interact with mom and her younger sister, who's still in high school. It seems that her father doesn't quite know how to behave around his grown-up daughter. Sawako starts an intense physical relationship with former co-worker Koichi, to whom she confesses her love. But it turns out that he is in another relationship. Unwanted at home, and heartbroken with her lover, Sawako reassesses her adulthood.
Conceived as a Roman Porno revival project by Nikkatsu Studio, Matsui Daigo (Japanese Girls Never Die) directs Hand. Yes, it abides by the Roman Porno rules (low budget, shot in a week, a sex scene every 10 minutes). But the film is an exceptionally well-written, poignant, intimate relationship drama that gently approaches father-daughter relationship. Hand is a great little film which shows you that the spirit of the Japanese indie film scene is alive and well.