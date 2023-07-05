Annecy 2023 Review: TOLDI, Animated Hungarian Superhero Folklore

Each nation cherishes a powerful myth deeply rooted in its folklore, serving as a foundation for nationalistic sentiment.

Hungary, in this respect, holds the legendary figure of Miklós Toldi in high regard, a hero etched into the nation's psyche via János Arany's renowned epic poem trilogy, Toldi. Previous attempts to bring the poem to the silver screen have been embarked upon, with notable directors such as Taxidermia's Gyorgy Pálfi attached to a big-budget live-action version.

Earlier, Toldi was adapted in 1985 as Heroic Times, encompassing the entire Toldi trilogy. The modern incarnation, however, is an animated medieval epic helmed by Marcell Jankovics, a luminary in Hungarian animation, known for his cult classics Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981). With Jankovics' untimely demise in 2021, Toldi posthumously enters his flmography.

Jankovics devoted three years to this adaptation, collaborating with a team of animators and sharing directorial credits with Lajos Csákovics, noted for his work on the Toldi miniseries and the astute animated feature, Ruben Brandt. Csákovics played a crucial role in bringing Toldi to the big screen following Jankovics' passing. The film traces the life of the eponymous character, charting Miklós Toldi's rise from obscurity to his relentless quest to prove himself of royal mettle.

Jankovics' Toldi adheres to the monomyth paradigm. The film introduces us to a young Miklós, a farmer endowed with superhuman strength, whose life takes a drastic turn following an accidental killing. Fleeing his hometown, Toldi embarks on a journey across the Hungarian kingdom, performing noble deeds.

Simultaneously, the narrative's tension is heightened by the discord between Toldi and his avaricious, arrogant brother Gyorgy. A courtier scheming to usurp Miklós' rightful inheritance, Gyorgy forms a compelling antagonist, propelling the narrative towards its climactic duel between Toldi and a fearsome Czech knight.

Resonating with the heroic ethos of modern superhero movies, Toldi's narrative, much like the epic poem it is based on, serves as an ode to chivalry, morphing into a sword and sorcery fantasy – though with limited elements of the latter. Jankovics presents a hero who is not impervious to flaws; despite Toldi's Herculean strength, his youth, impulsiveness, and anger management issues often lead him into trouble, bringing about unintended destruction. At times, the golden-haired Toldi appears less the medieval Hercules and more a medieval version of the Incredible Hulk.

Moreover, Jankovics introduces an intriguing narrative device in the form of Arany's ghost, who accompanies Toldi and serves as an on-screen narrator, providing insightful commentary. The story unfolds across three levels: Arany's narration, Toldi's heroic deeds and outbursts, and his endeavours to aid those in need.

One particularly poignant episode, featuring a mourning widow whose sons were slain by the feared Czech knight, greatly influences Toldi's journey towards knighthood. Known for his affinity towards psychedelic visuals, Jankovics intersperses the narrative with medieval-styled animated decorative vignettes with anecdotes and microstories.

Jankovics' use of a light colour palette is remarkable, with even the darker scenes rendered in softer hues. This aesthetic decision aligns with the narrative's tone, bridging the gap between superhero comics—with hard-to-overlook musculatures—and traditional fairy tales.

The director utilizes visual shorthand to ensure immediate recognition of various concepts and archetypes. The antagonist, Gyorgy, for instance, is depicted with devilishly red hair and sharp, vampire-like teeth, leaving no room for doubt about his nefarious intent. Jankovics, furthermore, doesn't hesitate to use every opportunity to denigrate this character on-screen, reinforcing his unworthiness of respect.

This cinematic journey is where mythology and fairy tale converge, breathing life into a folkloric legend. The film embodies an educational potential, serving not only to engage young Hungarians with Arany's epic poem but also to export this integral element of the nation's collective consciousness beyond its borders. With its action-packed and morality-laden narrative, the film showcases the ascent of a farm boy to hero status, a flawed everyman earnest in his pursuits.

The film screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.