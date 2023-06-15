THE SACRIFICE (EL SACRIFICIO): Official English Language Trailer For LatAm Horror Flick
Keep your eyes peeled for Alberto Serra's The Sacrifice (el Sacrficio). Currently being handled by the folks at Black Mandala film and english dubbed trailer was released.
While we'd much prefer watching any film in its original language at least this gives us an idea of what to expect from The Sacrifice when it lands a distributor in North America.
Black Mandala presents the folk horror movie, "THE SACRIFICE", directed by Alberto Serra. A fearsome family story that was part of SITGES COMING SOON and won the BLOOD WINDOW "Sofía Award'' at VENTANA SUR. The film was officially selected at Curtas Film Fest (Spain); Cinefantasy (Brazil); and Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre (Argentina).Two sisters have to fight for survival after arriving to a farm owned by their grandmother, an elderly woman stuck in a curse that has been consuming her for years. A horror story based on legends from all over Latin America.
