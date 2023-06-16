THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY SPECIAL: Joe Bob Enters The Aftershow Era
Too may colons! That title is an abuse of the trused colon!
Shudder and AMC announced that our favorite horror host Joe Bob Briggs will... well, host... an aftershow special following the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City (the franchise that won't die) this coming Sunday night.
The special will air on Shudder TV and AMC+ at 9pm EST. A trailer for the special can be found down below.
JOE BOB BRIGGS CELEBRATES THE WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE INTHE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY SPECIALThe Shudder Original Special Premieres Sunday, June 18 at 9 PM ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TVShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming video service covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural released today the trailer and key art for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Dead City Special. Timed to the premiere of the highly anticipated new series in The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City, the all-new Shudder Original Special premieres Sunday, June 18 at 9:00 pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV. Fans can watch an encore airing of the special on Friday, June 23 at 11:00 PM ET on AMC’s linear platform, or streaming on Shudder and AMC+ beginning Sunday, June 18.On The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Bob Briggs hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they celebrate the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.
