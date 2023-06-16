THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY SPECIAL: Joe Bob Enters The Aftershow Era

Too may colons! That title is an abuse of the trused colon!

Shudder and AMC announced that our favorite horror host Joe Bob Briggs will... well, host... an aftershow special following the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City (the franchise that won't die) this coming Sunday night.

The special will air on Shudder TV and AMC+ at 9pm EST. A trailer for the special can be found down below.