Grimmfest 2023: First Titles Announced, Including an Ultra Rare JHorror Treat

Our friends at Griimfest, one of the UK's great genre fests up in Manchester, have announced the first titles for this year's edition. The festival runs from October 6th through 8th at the Odeon Great Northern.

This year the festival will host the first European screening of Banmei Takahashi’s 1988 horror flick, Door. This Jhorror flick has never screened outside of Japan and was thought long lost for over thirty years. It promises to be a real genre bender, a mix of "deadpan domestic comedy, chilling stalker thriller, and baroquely bloody home invasion horror".

Sticking with the genre bending, Kenichi Ugana’s Love Will Tear Us Apart also promises to mix things up with "dark and deadly romance, satiric slasher movie, bizarro psychological thriller and even some martial arts mayhem". Oh Japan, never stop being you.

Last but not least, Raymond Wood's queercore feminist revenge shocker Faceless After Dark, starring Terrifier's Jenna Kanell, taps into their experiences after starring in the infamous gorefest. Co-written by Kanell the flick is about an "up-and-coming actress confronting the fall-out of appearing in a successful but critically reviled clown-themed slasher movie".

We will keep you posted as more titles and events are announced in the future.