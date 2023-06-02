Frontieres 2023: Full Lineup Announced

The complete lineup of projects participating in this year's Frontières has been announced. The full lineup of both the market and the forum were announced today.

The market is where the bulk of our attention will be placed this year. More projects from Canadian filmmakers include a return to the market for Ashlea Wessel, a sophomore project from Ryan Ward and a horror flick called Worm, from James Watts. There will be three more projects from the Nordic region: Alice and Thank God It’s Friday out of the Netherlends are joined by a co-pro called Sub out of Sweden and Denmark.

We haven’t looked yet but this might be the first year that there will be project coming all the way from New Zealand this year? Look for our thoughts on a monster thriller called Taniwha. Same goes for Brazil. In our haste to get this article up and going we have not looked back to see if Maria Arida’s psychological thriller The Eyes of Another will be the first project out of Brazil. Either way, we’re thrilled to see a LatAm project in the mix.

All the film in this year’s market and forum follow. All new projects are fully highlighted.