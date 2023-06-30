FINAL CUT: New Trailer For Michel Hazanavicius' Zombie Comedy

Michel Hazanavicius' Final Cut, an equally riotous remake of Shinichiro Ueda’s cult hit One Cut of the Dead, starts an exclusive theatrical release in the U.S. on July 14th. A new trailer was released yesterday. You can catch up with it below, along with the red band teaser.

Kino Lorber is pleased to present FINAL CUT, directed by Academy Award® winner Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) and starring Romain Duris (L'Auberge Espagnole) and Academy Award® nominee Bérénice Bejo (The Artist).

FINAL CUT opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 14, including the IFC Center in New York and the Laemmle Noho in Los Angeles.

Oscar® winner Michel Hazanavicius' remake of Shin’ichirô Ueda’s cult hit One Cut of the Dead follows a director (Romain Duris, L’Auberge Espagnole) charged with making a live, single-take, low-budget zombie flick in which the cast and crew, one by one, actually turn into zombies. Selected as the Opening Night film of last year's Cannes Film Festival and featuring hysterically unhinged performances from Oscar® nominee Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (Revenge), and Finnegan Oldfield (Corsage), Final Cut is a sly love letter to the art of filmmaking and a blood-soaked, hilarious genre farce with a meta-to-the-max premise.