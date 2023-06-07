BAD THINGS: Fresh New Still For Tribeca-Bound Queer Thriller

For a group of friends in the Northeast, a weekend getaway at a snowy resort sounds like just what the doctor ordered. An opportunity to reconnect, relax, and recuperate among serene, snow-capped mountains and trees. But peace doesn’t last long as the ghosts of guests past and relationships long buried come to light. Soon enough, their trip transforms into a psychological tailspin and bloody nightmare, as both long-deceased guests and the space itself come to life, and the group turn on each other in a race to stay alive.

A fresh new still from Stewart Thorndike's upcoming queer thriller Bad Things has arrived. Bad Things will have its world premiere at Tribeca this Friday, June 9th! Written and directed by Thorndike, their film stars Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Rad Pereira, Jared Ambrahamson and Molly Ringwald!

Bad Things is coming to Shudder (US, UK, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND) and AMC+ (US, CA, ANZ) on August 18th, 2023.