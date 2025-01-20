EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE Exclusive: Trailer & Poster For UK Home Invasion Thriller

A father attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter by inviting her to his luxury house for a birthday dinner. But when the home is invaded by two masked individuals armed with shotguns, a lethal game of cat and mouse ensues, culminating in a life-altering revelation.

Saban Films is releasing Craig Tuohy's house invasion thriller, Everyone is Going to Die, on digital and VOD on February 21st. We have your exclusive, first look at the trailer and the poster this morning. Check out the trailer below.

Everyone is Going to Die stars Jamie Winstone (daughter of Ray Winstone), Brad Moore, Chiara D’Anna and Gledisa Arthur. This is Tuohy's feature film debut.