4K WALKABOUT Heads to Criterion, Plus MOONAGE DAYDREAM and LA BAMBA

Physical media buffs, it's that time of the month: The Criterion Collection has announced their releases planned for September 2023.

Nicholas Roeg's Walkabout in 4K is the standout title for me, though it may be that Brett Morgan's trippy tribute to David Bowie, Moonage Daydream, also on 4K, will ring your bell. Orson Welles' The Trial should look outstanding in 4K, if that's more your taste. Or Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride, written by William Goldman, also in 4K, should look lush and beautiful, even if you've already committed every line to memory.

As a Mexican-Irish person, I must shout out to La Bamba, though I wonder why it is only available on Blu-ray? It's a 4K digital restoration, so perhaps a 4K edition will be forthcoming. If you aren't set up for 4K yet, note that the 4K releases include a Blu-ray; separate versions on Blu-ray and DVD are also available.

Read more about each release and consider pre-ordering at the official Criterion site.