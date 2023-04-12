THE LAST BOY ON EARTH Trailer: A Sci-fi Anthology From Black Mandala

In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers...

The trailer for the sci-fi anthology The Last Boy on Earth was released at the beginning of the week. Gathering sci-fi short films from all corners of the world and contributing a chapter of their own our friend Nicolas Onetti (Abrakadabra and What The Waters Left Behind) also produced with Michael Kraetzer and Charly Goitia.

Genre specialist Black Mandala presents, "THE LAST BOY ON EARTH", the new sci-fi film presented by Nicolás Onetti. This co-production between Argentina and New Zealand, was one of the seven selected projects to represent the best of Latin American genre cinema in one of the most important markets in the world. A preview of the feature film was shown at the Marche Du Film (Cannes), during the Blood Window showcase.

A science fiction anthology that brings together the most prestigious film directors from all around the world: NICOLAS ONETTI, LUKA HRGOVIC, DINO JULIUS, DANIEL RUBESAM, THIERRY LORENZI, WILL KINDRICK, ROB MCLELLAN and MONICA MATEO.

Starring Camilo Levigne (Abrakadabra); Raymond Lee (Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales); Hugo “Kato” Quiril; Joshua Grothe (The Matrix Resurrections); Arben Bajraktaraj (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix); John Bubniak (American Horror Story); Sam Hoare (Captain America: The First Avenger).