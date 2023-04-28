GOD IS A BULLET Heads to US Theaters With Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

His ex-wife? Murdered. His daughter? Kidnapped by a dangerous cult.

Yeah, it's been a bad day for detective Bob Hightower (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). In God Is a Bullet, based on a novel by Boston Teran, which in turn was inspired by true events, "Bob takes matters into his own hands and infiltrates the secretive cult to try to save his daughter," according to the official synopsis.

"With the help of the cult's only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Maika Monroe), Bob and Case go down the rabbit hole with The Ferryman (Jamie Foxx) to save his daughter and find closure for Case from the cult - and its maniacal leader (Karl Glusman) - that took so much away from her."

Nick Cassavetes (Alpha Dog, John Q) wrote the screenplay and directed. Patriot Pictures and XYZ Films have brought on Wayward Entertainment to release God Is a Bullet exclusively in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The film will expand to a digital release in the US on July 11, 2023.

(Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films.)

