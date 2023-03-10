SLASHER: RIPPER Trailer: We're in Store For A Gruesome Series
The next season of the Slasher franchise, Slasher: Ripper, premieres in the U.S. on Shudder and AMC+ on April 6th. Here in Canada we will get to watch the weekly series roll out on co-producer Hollywood Suite's platform.
The official trailer and artwork were released this week. Check out the trailer down below.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the official trailer and artwork for Slasher: Ripper, the latest installment in the Slasher franchise. Starring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), the all-new season debuts with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 6 on Shudder and AMC+ with new episodes rolling out weekly on Thursdays.Slasher: Ripper takes the franchise back in time to the late 19th century and follows Basil Garvey (McCormack), a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood. There’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.Slasher franchise alumni Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry and Sabrina Grdevich join McCormack for the all-new installment, with Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery), Thom Allison (Killjoys), Daniel Kash (Aliens) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Way Home) rounding out the cast.Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, the 8-episode series is executive produced by Martin, Showrunner Ian Carpenter, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, and Director Adam MacDonald, with Producers Paige Haight and Erin Berry. Slasher is produced in association with Shudder and Hollywood Suite.
