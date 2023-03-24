Now Streaming: RHINO: UKRANIAN GODFATHER, A Raw Look at Criminal Underworld in 90s Ukraine

Rhino chronicles the rise of its titular character, from a two-bit criminal to a full-time gangster in the Ukranian underworld in the 1990s. Sentsov starts his story when Rhino was a small boy growing up in rural Ukraine. There are hints of a stewing anger brewing inside this child, lashing out at the environment around him and fighting off other boys in the neighborhood. Then Sentsov does something truly impressive.

It takes a moment to realize that Sentsov is doing the whole adolescent life cycle of Rhino, and a period of history in Ukraine, cutting together moments of his life by moving from one room to the next in a near seamless fashion. It is a nearly ten-minute stretch of weaving together moments such as a brother heading off to Afghanistan, a wayward father returning home, a sister's wedding, and more importantly, the fall of the Soviet Union which opened the doors for the criminal element to prosper and recruit disillusioned young men. It all brings us to the 1990s and Rhino's transition from thug to gangster.

In an interview with THR Sentsov said, "This movie is based on real events. It’s the story of one of my friends who I knew well at the time. All this stuff happened to him. My role in this was just to create the story around it. But I didn’t add any additional drama. It’s a story of a real person, about the terrible things he did. About his regrets and confession and his attempt to transform and live a completely different life".