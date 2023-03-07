GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM: First Look at The Poster and Trailer
Okay, now we know why our friends at XYZ Films grabbed Australian horror flick Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism ahead of its world premiere at Overlook later this month.
The trailer and poster were released by the North American distributor today and you'll want to check out the trailer down below. It's not neccessarily pro-devil but it sure ain't pro-church either. Holy moly.
Having acquired the North American rights to filmmaker Nick Kozakis' GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM ahead of its World Premiere at New Orleans' Overlook Film Festival, XYZ Films is now very proud to reveal the film's first-look poster and trailer.The distributor plans to wide release the Australian thriller on VOD on April 6, 2023.Lara is a woman tormented, torn between science and faith.Pushed by her husband to seek treatment from a congregation of zealots, a ruthless exorcist will try to save her soul by putting an innocent woman through hell.Directed by Nick Kozakis from a screenplay by Alexander Angliss-Wilson, GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM stars Georgia Eyers, Dan Ewing, Tim Pocock, Rosie Traynor, and Eliza Matengu.
XYZ Films is releasing Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism on VOD in North America on April 6th.
