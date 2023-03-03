GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM: Coming to North American VOD in April From XYZ Films

Earlier this week Nick Kozakis' thriller Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism was part of the announcement of the full lineup of films playing at the Overlook Film Festival at the end of the month. The film is set to have its world premiere at the festival.

Godless follows Lara as she seeks treatment from a congregation of zealots, where an exorcist will try to save her soul by making an innocent woman go through hell.

Turns out if you're here in North America you won't have to wait long to check it out because XYZ Films had acquired the distribution rights for Godless and will put it out on VOD on April 6th.