GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM: Coming to North American VOD in April From XYZ Films
Earlier this week Nick Kozakis' thriller Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism was part of the announcement of the full lineup of films playing at the Overlook Film Festival at the end of the month. The film is set to have its world premiere at the festival.
Godless follows Lara as she seeks treatment from a congregation of zealots, where an exorcist will try to save her soul by making an innocent woman go through hell.
Turns out if you're here in North America you won't have to wait long to check it out because XYZ Films had acquired the distribution rights for Godless and will put it out on VOD on April 6th.
GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISMXYZ Films boards the chilling Australian thriller ahead of its World Premiere at New Orleans' Overlook Film FestivalXYZ Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to filmmaker Nick Kozakis' GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM ahead of its World Premiere at New Orleans' Overlook Film Festival.The distributor plans to wide release the Australian thriller on VOD on April 6, 2023.Lara is a woman tormented, torn between science and faith. Pushed by her husband to seek treatment from a congregation of zealots, a ruthless exorcist will try to save her soul by putting an innocent woman through hell.Director Nick Kozakis says of the film's World Premiere at Overlook, “We’re excited to be a part of the festival and can’t wait to be there in person for the screening!" while producer Lauren Simpson adds, "Working with XYZ Films on our North American distribution has been fantastic, the entire team have been incredibly supportive and being a part of the festival means a lot to the entire cast and crew.”James Emanuel Shapiro, XYZ Films' Executive Vice President of U.S. Distribution, notes, "The concept of 'the absolute' in organized religion is out of control and dangerous. Fanatics who speak for the few are now making policy for many. GODLESS resonated so strongly with me because of its honest and moving portrayal of what happens when you put your trust in deranged zealots who seek only to corrupt and destroy for their god. Sorry/not sorry for getting on a soapbox, but this movie is both fantastic and timely - and I am so proud to bring it to audiences."Directed by Nick Kozakis from a screenplay by Alexander Angliss-Wilson, GODLESS: THE EASTFIELD EXORCISM stars Georgia Eyers, Dan Ewing, Tim Pocock, Rosie Traynor, and Eliza Matengu.
