First Look 2023 Preview: Survey of New World Cinema

Once again, First Look Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image is upon us, showcasing new, adventurous films from around the world.

Encompassing features, shorts, narratives and non-narratives, this year's wide ranging selections include Tori and Lokita, a new film from the Dardennes; this year's Sundance favorites, Fremont and Mami Wata (Opening Night and Closing Night film respectively); a new movie from Koji Fukada (Love Life); plus films from Argentina, China, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Senegal, and a whole lot more.

First Look has been and remains a go-to New York film event for surveying the most exciting current filmmaking from around the world and discovering new talents. I am very privileged to sample the following films, which you can find in the gallery below.

First Look runs from Wednesday, March 15, through Sunday, March 19, at Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. Please visit their website for tickets and more info.