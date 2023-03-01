Preview: Rendez-Vous With French Cinema 2023

Brother and Sister - Desplechin

Arnaud Desplechin, one of the most literary minded film directors of our time, comes with Brother and Sister, a family drama rich with beautifully written characters. It stars Marion Cortillard and Melvin Poupaud as Alice and Louis, estranged siblings who are coming to terms with their differences after a fatal car accident involving their elderly parents.

It starts out with a flashback at the wake of the young son of Louis and Faunia (Golshifteh Faranahi), where Alice and her husband are turned away at the doorstep by an angry Louis. The film goes back and forth, peppered with flashbacks, giving the fraught sibling relationship its necessary context. It turns out that Alice, now a famous stage actress, resented her younger brother's success as a writer. After many years of books by Louis writing about their thinly veiled relationship, they are not on speaking terms.

Things get very awkward while both parents are hospitalized, because the siblings tiptoe around their visits, trying not to cross paths, while their partners, other siblings and friends encourage and discourage their possible encounters. Both Cortillard and Poupaud are marvelous as they act out the beautifully written script by Desplechin. It's the most emotionally resonant Desplechin film in years.