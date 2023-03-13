ABERRANCE: Raven Banner Boards Worldwide Sales For Mongolian Horror Flick

Over the weekend Raven Banner announced that they have boarded worldwide sales for the Mongolian horror flick Aberrance. The announcement and studio trailer can be found below.

Aberrance is the feature film debut of Baatar Batsukh and is having its North American premiere at SXSW tonight.

Raven Banner boards SXSW Midnighter ‘Aberrance’

Raven Banner has boarded worldwide sales to Baatar Batsukh’s debut Mongolian horror ABERRANCE set to have its North American premiere at SXSW in the Midnighters section. The film had its World Premiere at Oldenburg Int'l Film Festival where it won the festival’s Audacity Award, given to a film that breaks new ground artistically.

Aberrance tells the story of a couple who rent a cabin deep in the woods to get some rest from their busy life in the city. But there seems to be more to it, as their marriage apparently is in turmoil. Their odd behavior causes their nosy neighbor to grow suspicious, even as he’s dealing with issues of his own. As the neighbor digs deeper, more questions and trouble arise.

Directed by Batsukh and written by Batsukh and Byambasuren Ganbat, the film stars Erkhembayar Ganbat, Selenge Chadraabal, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Sukhee Ariunbyamba, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun, Badamtsetseg Batmunkh. Pic was produced by Trevor Doyle, Alexa Khan, Angarag Meguun

"I can’t Imagine a better match than Raven Banner for our film Aberrance, Baatar Batsukh’s directorial debut could not be in better hands" stated Producer Doyle. "Our goal is to bring Mongolian cinema to the world and we're elated to be working with the team at Raven Banner." added producer Khan.

“Baatar Batsukh is an incredibly talented director/cinematographer and has delivered a visually stunning debut feature film" said Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt “It’s a real honour to be working with Baatar and his team.”

The deal was brokered by Raven Banner's Managing Partners, James Fler and Michael Paszt with Producers, Doyle and Khan of Three Flames Pictures.